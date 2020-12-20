Honda H’Ness CB350 Digitally Reimagined As A Scrambler Motorcycle

Here, we have a digitally-rendered image of a Honda H’ness CB350, modified into a handsome scrambler-style motorcycle

Honda Highness CB350 was launched in India just over two months ago, and the motorcycle has managed to generate a lot of interest among buyers. Positioned as a rival to Royal Enfield’s motorcycles, the retro-styling, torquey engine, and bass-heavy exhaust note of H’ness are a hit among motorcycle enthusiasts all over the country.

Here, we have a digitally modified example of a Honda H’ness, which has been restyled as a scrambler-style motorcycle. There are plenty of changes to be noticed here; the alloy wheels have been replaced by wire-spoked ones, for better off-road durability. The exhaust has been re-routed from the side and gets multiple heat shields. A new sump guard has also been added, for added protection of the underbelly and the engine.

The fuel tank has been given knee-grips, and the logo on it is different. The single-piece seat is different as well, and the front and rear fenders are now plastic instead of chrome. The pillion grab rail has been removed, along with the saree guard. The suspension setup is the same as before, but seal protectors have been added on the front forks.

The handlebar is stock, and the footpegs remain unaltered, thus the riding ergonomics are the same as before. A set of knuckle guards would’ve completed the look, but the absence of them isn’t too bothersome. Honda doesn’t have any plans to launch a scrambler version of the H’ness CB350, although there is a cafe racer version in the making.

This Honda Highness-based cafe racer motorcycle is expected to debut next year. Apart from that, a larger-capacity version is also being considered for launch, which will expectedly have a 400cc engine. Seems like Honda 2Wheelers will have a busy schedule in 2021!

The Honda H’ness CB350 is a great bike overall, and with price ranging from Rs. 1.85 lakh to Rs. 1.90 Lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram), it isn’t too expensive. The limited dealer network is its biggest drawback though. The Japanese brand is working on increasing the number of its BigWing dealerships, with plans for 250-300 showrooms all across India in the next two years.