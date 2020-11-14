Honda H’ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1,000 Units In Under 3 Weeks

Honda H’ness CB350 derives power from a 348 cc OHC air-cooled engine producing 21 bhp maximum power and 30 Nm of peak torque

Honda has been making a strong impact with the H’ness CB350 that takes design inspiration from the retro CB series and it entered the domestic market only a few weeks ago. The motorcycle is sold only through the BigWing dealerships where the premium range of Honda bikes are offered. The H’ness certainly impressed us in terms of its ride quality and the upmarket appeal.

It is expected to spice things up further in the middleweight category and it will be interesting to see how its performs in garnering sales in a year’s times against its main rivals considering the popularity of the brand as a whole. Recently, the Japanese two-wheeler giant revealed that 1,000 units of the retro cruiser have been rolled out of its production facility.

The Honda H’ness CB350 rivals the likes of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Jawa 42, and is competitively priced in India to have a clear advantage over its nemesis. Costing Rs. 1.85 lakh for the DLX variant, it goes all the way up to Rs. 1.90 lakh for the range-topping DLX Pro trim (ex-showroom).

The retro motorcycle with modern design elements derives power from a 348 cc single-cylinder OHC fuel-injected air-cooled engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 21 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a five-speed transmission while slipper and assist clutch is offered as a standard fitment.

The H’ness has achieved 1,000 deliveries in just 20 days from just 3 BigWing showrooms across India and the brand is revisiting its plans for a faster Honda BigWing network expansion, according to Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. The CB350 has a classic yet smooth flowing body panels with a round shaped headlamp.

The CB350 is built on a half duplex cradle chassis and is suspended on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels wile the stopping power is dealt by 310 mm front disc and twin hydraulic rear shock absorbers. It features the segment-first Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system, dual-channel ABS system, analogue/digital instrument cluster with side stand indicator, ECO indicator, smartphone connectivity, gear position indicator, etc.