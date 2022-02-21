Honda H’ness CB350 & CB350 RS Sold With Huge Discounts – Details

Honda H’ness CB350 and its CB350 RS sibling can be bought for big discounts of up to Rs. 26,000 through Canteen Store Departments

Honda 2Wheelers India offers the H’ness CB350 and the RS version of the CB350 with attractive discounts in India. The offer of up to Rs. 26,000 is only available for canteen beneficiaries through CSD (Canteen Store Departments) and there are only 35 of them located across the country. It is part of Honda being a mobility partner for the defence sector.

For regular buyers, the Honda H’ness CB350 is priced at Rs. 1.96 lakh for the DLX variant and it goes up to Rs. 2.01 lakh for the DLX Pro and Rs. 2.03 lakh for the Anniversary Edition (ex-showroom). At the CSD stores, the retro-themed roadster can be had for a price of Rs. 1.70 lakh for the DLX and Rs. 1.74 for the DLX Pro variant (ex-showroom).

The Honda CB350 RS, on the other hand, costs Rs. 1.74 lakh for the single-tone and Rs. 1.75 lakh for the two-tone colours at CSD. The general public can buy the scrambler themed CB350 RS for a price of Rs. 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom). The CSD India website helps in easy access to the details as the necessary information can be uploaded and the discount can be availed at select dealerships.

The Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS have many similarities including the half-duplex cradle chassis. The latter is a sportier variant of the H’ness with features such as an LED tail lamp positioned under the seat, front fork gaiters, skid plate, a different headlamp ring, tuck and roll seat, wider handlebar setup, sharp LED turn signals, black finished exhaust, etc.

Other highlights are semi-digital instrument cluster with gear position indicator, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), block pattern tyres, etc. As for the performance, the same 348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine produces a maximum power output of 21 hp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,000 rpm.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission and has a slipper and assist clutch as standard. The CB350 RS also features seven-spoke Y-shaped alloy wheels and blackened fenders. As for braking, 310 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc brakes are assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. The anchorage duties are done by telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear.