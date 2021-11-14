Honda H’ness CB350, CB350 RS Get ECU Update For High Altitude Performance

Following the ECU update, which is free of charge, the Honda CB350 range will offer better performance at higher altitudes

Last year, Honda launched the H’ness CB350 in our market, as a rival to Royal Enfield’s motorcycles. The manufacturer then introduced the CB350 RS this year in India, which is a scrambler based on the H’ness. Both these bikes have managed to garner decent popularity in the mid-capacity motorcycle segment, thanks to their retro-inspired design and punchy performance.

Now, the manufacturer has rolled out an ECU update for the CB350 range, to improve their performance at higher altitudes. Mid-capacity motorcycles like these are a popular choice for long distance touring, to places like Ladakh, Mussoorie, etc. Due to the thinner atmosphere at higher altitudes, the performance of motorcycles suffers a significant drop, which can be troublesome.

The ECU update is free of charge and takes just around 15 minutes under Honda’s software update campaign. Owners simply have to visit their nearest BigWing service centre for installation. No physical changes will be made to the motorcycles as a part of this update.

Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS are powered by a 348.36cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, capable of generating a peak power of 21.07 PS and a maximum torque of 30 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed sequential transmission, with a slipper & assist clutch offered as standard. Honda Selectable Torque Control (traction control) is also available on the bike.

The top-spec variant of the H’ness also gets Bluetooth-enabled turn-by-turn navigation and voice controls. While the H’ness offers a relaxed riding posture, with forward-set footpegs, the RS has a sporty riding posture, with slightly rear-set footpegs. The latter also has slightly lower-set handlebars compared to the former. There are a few aesthetic differences as well, mainly the lack of chrome on the RS.

Honda H’ness CB350 is available in two variants – DLX and DLX Pro – priced at Rs. 1.94 lakh and Rs. 1.99 lakh, respectively. As for the CB350 RS, it is priced at Rs. 1.89 lakh for the monotone colour variants and at Rs. 1.95 lakh for the dual-tone colour variants.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi