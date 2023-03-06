Honda H’ness CB350, CB350 RS Custom Kits Priced From Rs. 7,500

The Honda H’ness CB350 and the CB350 RS are available with four and two different accessory kits respectively; prices start from Rs. 7,500

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Limited has announced the launch of the custom accessory kits for its CB350 range. The Honda H’ness CB350 made its market debut back in late 2020 and later the CB350 RS scrambler-styled motorcycle joined the fray. Now, the Japanese manufacturer has announced the prices of the new custom kits for the duo.

The Honda H’ness CB350 and the CB350 RS are available with four and two different accessory kits respectively. The former gains a Cafe Racer Custom kit, which is priced at Rs. 22,600 while the latter can also be had with a Cafe Racer kit costing Rs. 17,500. The Honda H’ness CB350 with Café Racer Custom kit comes with a host of bolt-on accessories.

The presence of a seat cowl and a headlamp casing further enhances the retro appeal of the motorcycle that competes directly against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa Classic. Honda also offers two more touring-based kits known as Touring Custom and Comfort kit. The former gains panniers, knuckle guards and a tail rack increasing its touring ability in a big way.

Opting for the Comfort kit will give rise to a pillion backrest in place of the tail rack. The Touring kit is priced at Rs. 17,600 and the Comfort kit costs Rs. 16,500. The Solo Carrier Custom kit makes the H’ness CB350 a single seat for a price of Rs. 16,200. Over to the CB350 RS, it can be bought with a flyscreen, pannier stays and knuckle guards for Rs. 7,500.

As standard, the accessory kits feature new seat, fork gaiters and engine crash guards. As for the performance, the familiar 348.36 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine is used and it produces a maximum power output of 21 hp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed transmission – a slip and assist clutch comes as standard.

The custom kits can only be installed at Honda’s BigWing dealerships before the customer delivery of these motorcycles. Honda will launch an all-new 100 cc motorcycle on March 15 in India to expand its entry-level portfolio.