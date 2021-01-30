Honda H’ness CB350 based cafe racer could have plenty in common with the retro cruiser including the 348 cc engine

Honda’s recently launched H’ness CB350 has been making all the right ways since its market debut. The feature packed motorcycle is retailed through Honda’s BigWing dealerships across India and it carries a retro design appealing derived from the CB series of the past. The H’ness CB350 is not just a classic looker, it does packs the punch when it comes to performance and refinement.

The Honda H’ness CB350 could spawn more iterations based on the half duplex double cradle frame and in an exclusive report we earlier revealed that Honda could introduce an RS variant as well as a dedicated cafe racer. Today, Honda has officially teased a new version of Highness 350 in India and it is scheduled for launch on 16th February. We can expect it to be positioned around Rs. 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will more likely have plenty in common with the H’ness CB350.

Mechanically, the same telescopic front forks and hydraulic twin rear shocks, front and rear disc brakes with a dual-channel ABS system, slipper clutch, etc will be offered. Additionally, the footpegs and handlebar could be positioned to enable a more aggressive rider’s triangle in the cafe racer. Other features we expect are LED headlamp, LCD instrument cluster, LED turn indicators and tail lamp.

It will likely boast of clip-on handlebars for sportier handling characteristics, rear view mirrors finished in silver, black fork gaiters, new single-piece seat setup with a vintage cowl, cafe racer stickering, silver-coloured front and rear fenders among other changes and we hope to see more teasers from the Japanese manufacturer leading up to its debut.

As for the performance, the same 348 cc single-cylinder engine producing a maximum output of 21 bhp and 30 Nm will likely be utilised and it may get traction control system as well as the retro styled cruiser.

It will be interesting to see how the Honda H’ness CB350 based Cafe Racer will be positioned in the Indian market and the name it will carry. The CB350 has been well received amongst domestic customers and Honda has expanded the reach of the BigWing outlets with it and the modular platform will spawn more variants. It could sit in a unique market position upon its arrival and we can’t wait to see how it unravels!