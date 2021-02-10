Honda H’Ness CB350 Achieves 10,000 Sales Milestone In India

In a little over three months since deliveries began, Honda H’Ness CB350 has managed to cross the 10,000 sales mark in our market

Back in September 2020, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) debuted the H’Ness CB350 in our market. The motorcycle was introduced as a rival to Royal Enfield bikes, complete with a retro-inspired design. Now, the manufacturer has announced that it has sold over 10,000 units of the motorcycle in India, which is quite an impressive feat.

Deliveries of the H’ness CB350 began in India on 21st October 2020, and in a little over three months, the company has managed to achieve this milestone. The motorcycle is sold via Honda’s BigWing dealerships in India. Currently, the manufacturer has 5 BigWing Topline showrooms (in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Cochin, and Indore) and 18 BigWing dealerships across India.

Honda is working on expanding its BigWing dealer network, hoping to have 50 showrooms across India by March 2021. Apart from that, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer will also be expanding its premium motorcycle lineup in our market. A new Honda motorcycle was teased recently, which is expected to be a CB350-based cafe racer or a scrambler.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director of Sales & Marketing, HMSI, had this to say on the occasion: “H’Ness CB350 is well appreciated for its modern-classic design, advanced features, refinement and built quality, not to forget, the rich distinctive roar of the exhaust note. With a limited BigWing network, we have already crossed 10,000 sales milestone in a short time and carrying backorders as well across several towns.”

The Honda Highness is powered by a 348.36cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which develops a peak power of 21.07 PS (at 5,500 rpm) and a maximum torque of 30 Nm (at 3,000 rpm). Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed sequential gearbox, with a slip and assist clutch available as standard.

The H’ness CB350 also gets features like all-LED lighting system, disc brakes on both wheels (with dual-channel ABS), a semi-digital instrument console (with an analogue speedo and a digital readout for other info), traction control, and alloy wheels (19-inch front and 18-inch rear). The motorcycle is available in two variants – DLX and DLX Pro – priced at Rs. 1.86 lakh and Rs. 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), respectively.