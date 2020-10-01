Honda H’ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 – Specs Comparison

Apart from the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the new Honda H’ness CB 350 will also rival the likes of the Benelli Imperiale 400 as well as Jawa in the Indian market

After teasing it for a while, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) finally launched the H’ness CB 350 in the Indian market on September 30, which marks the company’s entry into the sub-350 cc modern-classic segment, that has largely been dominated by the Royal Enfield Classic 350 until now.

However, with its vast equipment list, the new Honda H’ness CB 350 poses a real threat to the Royal Enfield motorcycle. Here is a detailed comparison between the two motorcycles to help you decide which one is better suited for you –

Dimensions

In terms of size, the newly launched Honda H’ness CB 350 measures 2163 mm in length, 800 mm in width, 1107 mm in height, has a 1441 mm long wheelbase and a 166 mm ground clearance. In contrast, its direct rival, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has a length of 2180 mm, a width of 790 mm, a height of 1090 mm, a 1390 mm long wheelbase, and a 135 mm of ground clearance.

Motorcycle Honda H’ness CB 350 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Length 2163 mm 2180 mm Width 800 mm 790 mm Height 1107 mm 1090 mm Wheelbase 1441 mm 1390 mm Ground clearance 166 mm 135 mm

This means that the H’ness CB 350 is 10 mm wider, 17 mm taller and has a 51 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the RE Classic 350. The latter is 17 mm longer than the new Honda bike, but the H’ness has 31 mm of additional ground clearance over the Classic 350.

Powertrain

Powering the H’ness CB 350 is a new 348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled long-stroke engine that puts out 21 PS of power at 5,500 rpm, and has a peak torque output of 30 Nm which is available at 3,000 rpm, making it the torquiest motorcycle in its class. The engine comes coupled to a 5-speed gearbox.

Motorcycle Honda H’ness CB 350 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Engine 348.36 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected 346 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected Power 21 PS 19.36 PS Torque 30 Nm 28 Nm Transmission 5-speed 5-speed

Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350 with a 346 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that puts out 19.36 PS of maximum power, as well as 28 Nm of peak torque, and is mated to a 5-speed transmission. This is the same engine that is also offered on the Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

Underpinnings

The Honda H’ness CB 350 has been built on a split half duplex frame that is suspended by a telescopic fork up front, along with twin shock absorbers at the rear. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets a single downtube frame, and the suspension setup consists of a telescopic fork up front, along with twin preload adjustable gas-charged shock absorbers at the back.

Both the bikes get dual disc brakes along with a dual-channel ABS, however, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is also offered with a more affordable single-disc variant.

Equipment

The H’ness CB 350 comes equipped with an LED headlamp, alloy wheels, and a semi-digital instrument cluster with a small digital that displays like two trip meters, an odometer, a fuel gauge, a clock and a gear position indicator. In addition, if you go for the range-topping DLX Pro variant, you get segment-first Bluetooth connectivity that enables telephony, navigation as well as music controls.

The RE Classic 350’s equipment list is pretty scarce, and it only gets a basic analogue instrument cluster as well as a halogen headlamp. However, Royal Enfield does offer a ‘Stealth Black’ variant of the Classic 350 which gets black alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

Price

Honda will offer the H’ness CB350 in two variants, DLX and DLX Pro, however, the Japanese manufacturer is yet to reveal the exact prices of the two variants. What we do know is that the bike will be priced from around the Rs 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 starts from Rs 1,59,852, going all the way up to Rs 1,84,482 for the top-end dual-channel ABS variant (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Comparison Verdict

The new Honda H’ness CB 350 is surely an appealing motorcycle considering its premium equipment list, as well as its torquey motor. What further makes the H’ness CB 350’s case is the extra ground clearance, which will ease riding on bad roads.

On the other hand, the Royal Enfield riding community attracts a lot of buyers, and the Classic 350 has already made its name in the country for many years now. Hence, it needs no introduction.