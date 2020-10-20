Honda H’ness CB 350 Dispatch Begins From Manesar Plant

The Honda H’ness CB 350 is available in two variants, namely DLX and DLX Pro, with the latter being the more premium one out of the two

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently launched the H’ness CB 350 in the Indian market, which market the automaker’s entry into the sub-400 cc modern-classic segment, that until now, has largely been dominated by Royal Enfield. However, Honda was able to create a lot of hype ahead of the bike’s launch.

It finally looks like that the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has a worthy rival, and Honda has now announced that it has started dispatching the H’ness CB 350 from its manufacturing facility located in Manesar, Haryana. The H’ness has gone on to become the most Honda affordable motorcycle to be retailed through the Japanese automaker’s Big Wing premium dealerships in the country.

Talking about the bike, the styling is inspired by the Honda CB motorcycles from the past. The CB 350 gets a round full-LED headlamp, along with LED turn indicators and an LED tail lamp. The fuel tank also is also very similar to the older Honda CB bikes, and gets large ‘Honda’ badging that gives it a retro look.

Powering the motorcycle is a 348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that belts out 21 PS of max power at 5,500 rpm, and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm, making it the torquiest motorcycle in the segment that it competes in. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The Honda H’ness CB 350 makes use of a split half duplex frame, along with a telescopic fork up front, and twin shock absorbers at the back. On the feature front, it gets full-LED lighting, stylish alloy wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a semi-digital instrument cluster that comes with a small digital that displays info like two trip meters, an odometer, a fuel gauge, a clock and a gear position indicator.

The Honda H’ness CB 350 is currently available in two variants – namely DLX and DLX Pro, with prices starting from Rs 1.85 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Apart from the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the H’ness also puts up against the likes of the Jawa and the Benelli Imperiale 400 in the Indian market.