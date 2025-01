Honda Hikes Prices Of City, City e:HEV & Elevate – New Price List

With the calendar turning to a new year, Honda rolls out a minor price hike for select configurations of its premium cars

Honda has increased the prices of all its 4+ metre cars in India. The City, City e:HEV, and Elevate are now dearer by INR 20,000 in select configurations. The Honda City, priced between INR 11.82 lakh (ex-showroom) and INR 16.35 lakh (ex-showroom) earlier, now falls in the INR 11.82-16.55 lakh (ex-showroom) range.

The price hike only applies to the units manufactured with reinforced safety, announced in April 2024 and covers six airbags, 3-point ELR seatbelts, and a seatbelt reminder for all five occupants. Honda offers the City with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a choice between a manual transmission and a CVT. The line-up consists of SV, V, VX, and ZX grades.

Honda City Grade New Price (ex-showroom) Old Price (ex-showroom) Difference (ex-showroom) SV MT INR 11.82 lakh INR 11.82 lakh INR 0 SV MT (Reinforced Safety) INR 12.28 lakh INR 12.08 lakh INR 20,000 V MT INR 12.70 lakh INR 12.70 lakh INR 0 V MT (Reinforced Safety) INR 13.05 lakh INR 12.85 lakh INR 20,000 V CVT INR 13.95 lakh INR 13.95 lakh 0INR V CVT (Reinforced Safety) INR 14.30 lakh INR 14.10 lakh INR 20,000 VX MT INR 13.82 lakh INR 13.82 lakh INR 0 VX MT (Reinforced Safety) INR 14.12 lakh INR 13.92 lakh INR 20,000 VX CVT INR 15.07 lakh INR 15.07 lakh INR 0 VX CVT (Reinforced Safety) INR 15.37 lakh INR 15.17 lakh INR 20,000 ZX MT INR 15.05 lakh INR 15.05 lakh INR 0 ZX MT (Reinforced Safety) INR 15.30 lakh INR 15.10 lakh INR 20,000 ZX CVT INR 16.30 lakh INR 16.30 lakh INR 0 ZX CVT (Reinforced Safety) INR 16.55 lakh INR 16.35 lakh INR 20,000

The Honda City e:HEV, the petrol-electric hybrid variant of the Honda City, used to cost INR 19.00-20.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, its prices start at the same, INR 19.00 lakh (ex-showroom), but go up to INR 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The hybrid variant already featured six airbags and 3-point ELR seatbelts since its launch in May 2022, so it only received a seatbelt reminder for all five occupants as a standard-fit safety upgrade last year. It is available in V and ZX grades, and only the latter’s units with reinforced safety are now costlier.

Honda City e:HEV Grade New Price (ex-showroom) Old Price (ex-showroom) Difference (ex-showroom) V INR 19.00 lakh INR 19.00 lakh INR 0 ZX INR 20.50 lakh 20.50 lakh INR 0 ZX (Reinforced Safety) INR 20.75 lakh INR 20.55 lakh INR 20,000

Like the Honda City, the Honda Elevate is available with only a 1.5-litre petrol engine linked to a manual transmission or a CVT. It used to cost INR 16.69-16.43 lakh (ex-showroom), but now, its prices go up to INR 16.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Elevate Grade New Price (ex-showroom) Old Price (ex-showroom) Difference (ex-showroom) SV MT INR 11.69 lakh INR 11.69 lakh INR 0 SV MT (Reinforced Safety) INR 11.91 lakh INR 11.91 lakh INR 0 V MT INR 12.42 lakh INR 12.42 lakh INR 0 V MT (Reinforced Safety) INR 12.71 lakh INR 12.71 lakh INR 0 V CVT INR 13.52 lakh INR 13.52 lakh INR 0 V CVT (Reinforced Safety) INR 13.91 lakh INR 13.71 lakh INR 20,000 VX MT INR 13.81 lakh INR 13.81 lakh INR 0 VX MT (Reinforced Safety) INR 14.10 lakh INR 14.10 lakh INR 0 VX CVT INR 14.91 lakh INR 14.91 lakh INR 0 VX CVT (Reinforced Safety) INR 15.30 lakh INR 15.10 lakh INR 20,000 ZX MT INR 15.21 lakh INR 15.21 lakh INR 0 ZX MT (Reinforced Safety) INR 15.41 lakh INR 15.41 lakh INR 0 ZX CVT INR 16.31 lakh INR 16.31 lakh INR 0 ZX CVT (Reinforced Safety) INR 16.63 lakh INR 16.43 lakh INR 20,000

Honda offers the Elevate in SV, V, VX, ZX, and ZX Black trims. It has increased the prices of only the units equipped with the CVT, including reinforced safety with six airbags, 3-point ELR seatbelts, and a seatbelt reminder for all five occupants.