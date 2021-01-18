Honda Grazia Sports Edition Launched In India At Rs. 82,564

Honda Grazia Sports Edition comes with an appealing design while the powertrain and other mechanical components remain the same

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has today announced the launch of the Grazia Sports Edition in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 82,564 (ex-showroom Gurugram, Haryana). It has been made available across the authorised Honda dealerships present in the country and is retailed in Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red colour schemes.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of the Honda Grazia Sports Edition, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda re-invented the scooter market in last 20 years which has only grown with time. Adding more excitement to the premium scooter segment, we are happy to launch the new sports edition of Grazia – the most advanced scooter in its category.”

Some of the design highlights are sporty colour scheme and graphics along with the headlamp giving an edgy presence. It is compounded by the new racing stripes and red-black coloured rear suspension while the Grazia logo further accentuates the sportiness. The Honda Grazia Sports Edition also gains coloured front-arc and rear grab rail.



Despite the design enhancements, the Japanese manufacturer did not include any mechanical updates as it continues to be powered by the 125 cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). It comes with the Idling Stop System and Side Stand indicator with engine-cut off.

The Honda Grazia Sports Edition also packs features such as an integrated pass switch, external fuel lid, and re-designed glove box while the telescopic suspension has an increased ground clearance by 16 mm and it should enable better riding characteristics on bad roads. The new split LED position lamp, chiseled tail lamp, jet inspired rear winkers, split grab rail and black alloy wheels are other key elements.

It is equipped with a fully-digital meter along with multi-function switch. The single-cylinder fuel-injected engine produces a maximum power output of 8.14 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,000 rpm. It is paired with a V matic transmission. The Sports Edition could help in reviving the sales fortunes of the 125 cc scooter.