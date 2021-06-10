Honda Gold Wing BS6 Teased In India, Launch Expected Soon

Honda 2Wheelers India has released a teaser image for the 2021 Gold Wing, which will likely launch in our market in the coming weeks

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) will be launching the BS6-compliant Gold Wing in our market soon. The company teased the motorcycle on its social media, but didn’t reveal the launch date. The 2021 Honda Gold Wing, already on sale in select international markets, features a lot of updates and upgrades.

Powering the motorcycle is a 1,833cc, liquid-cooled, inline-6 engine, capable of generating a peak power of 126.4 PS (at 5,500 rpm) and a maximum torque of 170 Nm (at 4,500 rpm). There are two transmission options available – a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT. The manual version comes with a slipper and assist clutch as standard.

The motorcycle also packs a lot of premium features. It offers a 7.0-inch TFT instrument console (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity), gyrocompass navigation, smart key, electronically-adjustable windscreen, hill start assist, idle start-stop system (DCT only) and all-LED lighting. There are four riding modes on offer – Tour, Sport, Rain, and Econ.

It also gets a music system, with speed-sensing automatic volume adjustment. The 2021 Gold Wing is an extremely bulky-looking motorcycle, with a massive front fairing, twin-pod headlights, rearview mirrors with integrated turn signals, a large 21.1-litre fuel tank, and panniers. It also gets stepped seats, which provide adequate comfort for long rides.

The motorcycle gets double-wishbone suspension at the front, along with a pro-link rear suspension. It also features electrically controlled suspension-damping adjustment, which helps deliver a magic carpet-like ride quality. The braking system consists of twin 320mm discs with six-piston callipers at the front and a single 316mm disc with a three-piston calliper at the rear. An electronically controlled Combined Braking System with ABS is also offered on the motorcycle, for improved safety.

The 2021 Honda Gold Wing is expected to be priced upwards of Rs. 29 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the Indian market. It will be available exclusively via Honda’s BigWing dealerships, just like the brand’s other premium motorcycles, including Africa Twin, CBR650R, CB500X, etc.