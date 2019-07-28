Honda Forza 300 Maxi-Scooter Likely To Launch In India This Year

The Forza 300 is powered by a 279cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled unit and it will most likely be sold in India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit)

Honda will likely launch a powerful 300cc Forza Maxi-scooter in India towards 2019 end. The upcoming scooter could be priced around Rs 7 Lakh (ex-showroom). The premium automatic scooter will be sold in India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) instead of CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit.

For those of you who are not aware, the Honda Forza 300 is a touring friendly automatic scooter which is sold in many popular ASEAN market already. The front apron of the scooter features a sharp-looking large LED headlamps and an electronically adjustable windscreen. The premium scooter features an analog tachometer, speedometer and a small LCD instrument cluster that provides tons of information to the rider.

To make long journeys comfortable the Forza 300 gets a comfortable and well-padded seat for the rider and the pillion. The maxi-scooter not only looks stylish but is practical at the same time. It offers a massive under seat storage which can store two full-sized helmets with ease while it also gets a lockable storage bin in the front apron.

The Forza 300 is powered by a 279cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor. The unit is capable of producing about 25PS of peak power and 27.2Nm of peak torque. The engine gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and VVT (Variable Valve Timing) that promises to offer a better low, mid and top-end performance.

The scooter uses a 33mm telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear with 7-stage spring preload adjustability. The braking duties of the scooter are handled by a 256mm disc brake at the front and a 240mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS is also offered as standard.

The Forza 300 depends on a 15-inch front and 14 inch rear wheels shod with 120/70-section front and a 140/70-section rear tyre. For those of you who want to know more about the scooter can visit Honda Big Wing dealership in Delhi where a single unit of the Forza 300 is on display to gather customer response and feedback.