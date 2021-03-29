Honda Feb 2021 Sales Analysis – Activa, Shine, Unicorn, Dio, Hornet, H’ness

Honda posted 4,11,622 units in February 2021 as against 3,15,285 units with a YoY volume increase of 30.6 per cent

Honda’s two-wheeler division finished second in the overall manufacturers’ table as 4,11,622 units were sold against 3,15,285 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales increase of 30.6 per cent. The Japanese brand was the biggest gainer in market share last month of 4.5 per cent and it led to a total market share of 28.85 per cent.

The highly popular Activa scooter sat on top of the sales standings as 2,09,389 units were sold against 2,22,961 units during the corresponding month last year with 6 per cent negative sales growth. The CB Shine finished in the second position as 1,15,970 units were recorded against 50,825 units twelve months ago with 128 per cent volume increase.

The Duo ended up in third with 28,171 units last month as against 26,494 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 6 per cent. The Unicorn sat in the fifth place with 22,281 units as against just 592 units in February 2020. Just as the Unicorn, the Dream as well as Livo registered massive YoY sales increase last month.

Honda Models (YoY) Feb 2021 Sales Feb 2020 Sales 1. Activa (-6%) 2,09,389 2,22,961 2. CB Shine (128%) 1,15,970 50,825 3. Dio (6%) 28,171 26,494 4. Unicorn (3664%) 22,281 592 5. Dream (405%) 10,736 2,124 6. Livo (3997%) 8,439 206 7. Grazia (3064%) 7,911 250 8. Hornet 2.0 (%) 3,596 – 9. H’ness CB350 (%) 3,268 – 10. Xblade (4510%) 1,844 40 11. Africa Twin (750%) 17 2

The former garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 10,736 units as against 2,124 units with 405 per cent volume increase. The Livo went a step ahead with a huge YoY surge of nearly 4000 per cent as 8,439 units were sold against just 206 units in February 2020. The Grazia posted 7,911 units last month as against 250 units with 3064 per cent growth in sales.

The Hornet 2.0 was the eighth most sold Honda two-wheeler in the country in February 2021 as 3,596 units were sold. The H’ness CB350 has certainly been making waves since its debut a few months ago and Honda has already expanded the range with the launch of the CB350 RS scrambler and the BigWing outlet will gain new motorcycles in the coming months.

The H’ness recorded 3,268 units last month and the addition of the RS variant could help in finding more customers in the coming months. It finished ahead of Xblade and the high-end Africa Twin adventure tourer.