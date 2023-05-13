Honda e:Ny1 Debuts With 412 Km Range & 15.1-Inch Touchscreen

Honda e:Ny1 uses a 68.8 kWh Li-ion battery pack to return a claimed driving range of 412 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle

Yesterday, Honda unveiled its second all-electric SUV in Germany. Dubbed the Honda e:Ny1, it will become the first model to sit on the brand’s new dedicated skateboard architecture known as e:N Architecture F. It heralds a new styling philosophy for the Japanese auto major, which will be followed in the upcoming range of zero-emission vehicles.

It has certainly taken plenty of inspiration from the IC-engined HR-V. The front fascia comprises a new Honda emblem that will be used in the new EVs and is rather refreshing. It gets a sharp headlamp cluster with integrated LED DRLs, a sleek-looking bumper with a wide air intake, and a muscular bonnet.

The side profile looks rather clean with a prominent character line connecting the headlamps and the tail lamps while the multi-spoke alloy wheels add to the overall stance. Other highlights are a raked front windshield, connected LED tail lamps at the back, a busy-looking rear bumper and an angular tailgate boding well with the elegant profile.

The new platform has been designed to offer low centre of gravity for greater handling and packaging benefits as the flat floor should ensure a spacious cabin. In addition, the under-floor aerodynamics has also developed to improve dynamic abilities of the electric SUV. As for the performance, the single electric motor is capable of 201 hp and 310 Nm.

It is mounted on the front axle driving the front wheels and it works alongside a 68.8 kWh Li-ion battery pack to return a claimed driving range of 412 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle. The Honda e:Ny1 can replenish from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 45 minutes using a fast charger.

The interior is also packed with features as it comprises a new centre console layout, a 15.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone charging facility, etc. The Honda e:Ny1 will be introduced in Europe later this calendar year and is expected to make a huge impact as it will be positioned in the B-segment.