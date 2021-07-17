Honda Elevate Trademark Filed, Could Be For Upcoming BR-V Successor

Honda has trademarked the name ‘Elevate’ in India, and we expect it to be used for the brand’s upcoming 7-seater SUV (BR-V successor)

Japanese carmaker Honda recently trademarked the name ‘Elevate’ in India. This will likely be the name of the brand’s upcoming 7-seater SUV in our market, which will be the successor to the now-discontinued BR-V. This upcoming vehicle will likely be based on the N7X concept, which was internationally showcased a few weeks back.

The production version of the Honda N7X concept is expected to be unveiled globally in the coming weeks. Thanks to leaked patent images, we do have some details available about the design of the upcoming SUV. The exterior styling will be extremely close to the production model, featuring similar design elements like an upright nose, a large greenhouse area, and the overall silhouette.

The front grille is quite large, and gets a chrome bar at the top which flows into the headlamps. The headlamps will be slightly restyled on the production model, and the front bumper will be altered as well, featuring round foglamps. The vehicle will feature black cladding all around, and it will also get silver-finished faux bash plates on both bumpers.

As per leaked details, the SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, which also powers the new-gen Honda City. This powerplant is capable of generating a peak power of 121 PS and a maximum torque of 145 Nm. The transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT.

A hybrid powertrain option is likely to be added to the vehicle in the future. Other than that, the forthcoming SUV is expected to offer plenty of features and equipment, like all-LED exterior lighting, a large touchscreen infotainment system, etc. The vehicle will also get Honda Sensing Suite, which includes advanced safety features like auto-emergency braking, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, etc.

In the Indian market, the BR-V was discontinued last year, just before the BS6 emission norms came into effect. The manufacturer hasn’t confirmed if it would be introducing any new products in that space, but considering that it doesn’t have any 7-seater model in its lineup, we do expect the production version of the N7X to make its way to India as Honda Elevate.