Honda Elevate To Get WR-V Like Rear, ADAS, 360-Degree Camera

Honda Elevate will debut next week and it will likely be launched in India around August; to get a host of premium features including ADAS

Honda Cars India will host the global debut of the Elevate on June 6, 2023 ahead of its market launch in the third quarter of this CY. The Japanese manufacturer will pertain to domestic as well as international markets and it has been teased quite a few times already. While the teasers have not revealed key details of the exterior, the spy shots have taken us a step closer.

Firstly, contrary to what the first teaser image suggested, the Elevate appears to have a flat roofline that dips only slightly towards the end. Depending on how your perception is, it may not be aesthetically pleasing but it should ensure ample headroom. After all, we know for years that Honda concentrates on offering practical cars with good cabin room.

Caught testing in its homeland of Japan, the Honda Elevate gets a rear that has several commonalities with the latest global WR-V as the sleek inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps, slightly raked rear windshield ensuring a not-so-upright tailgate, bumper with horizontal reflectors, shark fin antenna, thick C-pillars and integrated spoiler can also be seen.

The front fascia has an upright stance without a doubt and it looks to complement the flat nose section and a swooping bonnet. The LED Daytime Running Lights are positioned within the slim headlamp cluster while the flared wheel arches, black finished alloy wheels, wide air intake on the bumper, and a prominent grille are other notable exterior features. In short, it’s hard to argue that it does not take inspiration from the international-spec CR-V.

The ADAS module and the 360-degree camera system can also be observed from the spy shots. It will also be available with a single-pane sunroof as confirmed by a teaser. The five-seater will be underpinned by the same platform as the fifth-generation City and it will be equipped with a 1.5L four-cylinder VTEC petrol engine developing 121 PS and 145 Nm.

It will be linked with a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT auto. The 1.5L e:HEV strong hybrid mill could join the lineup later and it’s unknown whether a turbo petrol mill will be offered in the global markets or not. Expect the prices to hover around Rs. 11 lakh for the base variant and it will go up to Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Spy Image Source: Twitter