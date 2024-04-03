Honda Elevate Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 40K – New Price List

Honda has hiked prices of the Elevate midsize SUV for the second time since its market launch late last year in India

Honda Cars India introduced the Elevate midsize SUV late last year and it has been well received by customers. It is currently the best-selling model for the brand in India as it finishes ahead of City and Amaze, and has seen its prices hiked for the second time since its market launch.

A couple of days ago, Honda announced that all variants of City and Elevate are now offered with six airbags across their respective ranges while the Amaze’s variant lineup has been revised ahead of the arrival of the third generation later this calendar year. The Elevate is one of the most competitively priced midsize SUVs in the market with a good VFM proposition.

The new price hike meant that the entry-level S variant’s price is up by Rs. 33,000 to Rs. 11.91 lakh while the V grade equipped with a manual transmission carries a price tag of Rs. 12.71 lakh – Rs. 40,000 jump in price. The CVT iteration of the Honda Elevate V grade is priced at Rs. 13.71 lakh with a price increase of Rs. 30,000 this time around.

Honda Elevate Variants New Price Price Increase 1. S Rs. 11.91 Lakh Rs. 33,000 2. V Rs. 12.71 Lakh Rs. 40,000 3. V CVT Rs. 13.71 Lakh Rs. 30,000 4. VX Rs. 14.10 Lakh Rs. 40,000 5. VX CVT Rs. 15.10 Lakh Rs. 30,000 6. ZX Rs. 15.41 Lakh Rs. 31,000 7. ZX CVT Rs. 16.43 Lakh Rs. 23,000

The 2024 Honda Elevate VX now costs Rs. 14.10 lakh as the price is up by Rs. 40,000 while the VX CVT sees a hike of Rs. 30,000. The top-spec ZX grade is costlier by Rs. 31,000 as it now costs Rs. 15.41 lakh while the ZX CVT is priced at Rs. 16.43 lakh as it sees the most minimal hike of Rs. 23,000 within the range (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Elevate is high on practicality with the highest ground clearance and bootspace in its segment. It is based on the same platform as the fifth-generation City and derives power from a 1.5L four-cylinder VTEC petrol engine, producing a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque.

It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT as an option. Since its launch, the prices have been increased by up to Rs. 92,000. The features list comprises LED projector headlamps, two-tone diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch HD full-colour TFT meter cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Honda Sensing Suite, etc.