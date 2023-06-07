Honda Elevate Detailed In Walkaround Video, Cabin Space Explained

Honda Elevate will be launched around this festive season and its bookings will commence next month in India

Honda Cars India hosted the global premiere of the Elevate yesterday in New Delhi. It will pertain to domestic as well as foreign markets and will be introduced locally later this year. The Japanese auto major will commence the bookings for the Elevate next month and it will be available in an expansive range with entry-level prices likely starting around Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda Elevate is undoubtedly one of the hotly anticipated models in the Indian market for years. The five-seater is underpinned by the same platform as the fifth-generation City and it will feature a 1.5L four-cylinder petrol engine that can also be found in its midsize sedan sibling. It develops a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a seven-step CVT as an option. The Elevate will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and others. It has an overall length of around 4.3 metres and a long wheelbase of 2,650 mm.

The Elevate comes with the segment-highest ground clearance of 220 mm while the bootspace is also the largest in the segment at 458 litres. In our detailed walkaround video, we have talked about the exterior and interior aspects of the midsize SUV while elaborating on its spacious nature and practicality. You can check that out in the link above!

The SUV draws plenty of design inspiration from the global CR-V and WR-V. It has an upright yet striking front fascia boasting a prominent grille section, sleek LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, a busy bumper and faux skid plate along with pronounced wheel arch cladding and inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps.

The dual-tone black and tan interior comes with a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a semi-digital cluster with a seven-inch TFT meter, single pane sunroof, multiple airbags, Level 2 ADAS, automatic climate control and so on.