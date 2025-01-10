Honda Elevate Black Edition & Signature Black Edition Launched In India

Honda Elevate Black Edition and Signature Black Edition differentiate themselves from the standard variant through cosmetic enhancements and they are based on ZX trim

Honda Cars India has today launched two special versions of its midsize SUV, the Elevate, known as the Black Edition and the Signature Black Edition – priced at Rs. 15.51 lakh and Rs. 15.71 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). These limited editions are available in a Crystal Black Pearl exterior shade. Compared to the regular variant, the exterior design of these editions stands out with black finishes and new details.

The Honda Elevate Black Edition features black-finished alloy wheels, chrome accents on the upper grille section, silver-finished skid garnishes, door lower garnishes and roof rails. A special ‘Black Edition’ emblem has been grafted on the tailgate emphasising its exclusivity. The Signature Black Edition takes the design further with an entirely black exterior.

It includes the blackened grille, skid garnishes, roof rails and door lower garnishes. An additional ‘Signature Edition’ badge on the front fender enhances its appeal further. On the inside, both variants feature an all-black theme replete with black leatherette seats with new stitching, black door pads, armrests and a black finished dashboard.

The Signature Black Edition also boasts ambient lighting with seven colours. The Honda Elevate Black Edition and the Signature Black Edition are based on the top-spec ZX grade, offering a choice of manual or CVT transmission options powered by Honda’s 1.5L i-VTEC four-cylinder petrol engine. Bookings for these models are now open across Honda dealerships present in India.

The deliveries of the CVT variants will begin this month while the manual variants of these special editions can be taken delivery in February. Commenting on the new Black Editions of the Honda Elevate, Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO of Honda Cars India Ltd. said,

“The demand for a distinct, premium, and exclusive SUV variant was strongly voiced by our customers. The Honda Elevate Black Edition and Signature Black Edition embody boldness and sophistication, providing a unique offering for those who value style and innovation. We are excited to introduce these editions to cater to evolving customer preferences and are confident that they will make a lasting impression in the SUV segment.”