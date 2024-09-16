Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched At Rs. 12.86 Lakh

Honda Elevate Apex Edition gets exterior and interior enhancements over the standard model and is based on the V and VX grades

Honda Cars India has launched the Apex Edition of its mid-size SUV, the Elevate, as part of its festive campaign, “The Great Honda Fest”. This limited edition variant will be available in both Manual Transmission (MT) and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) options. The Apex Edition is built on the V and VX grades of the Elevate, offering enhanced features and styling.

The Honda Elevate Apex Edition comes with a package of exterior and interior enhancements and is offered in all paint schemes. The limited edition is priced Rs. 15,000 costlier than the standard variant. The Elevate Apex Edition V MT costs Rs. 12.86 lakh while the V CVT is priced at Rs. 13.86 lakh, VX MT at Rs. 14.25 lakh and and the VX CVT carries a price tag of Rs. 15.25 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the new launch, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “The Elevate has been instrumental to our success, significantly contributing to our domestic sales and exports. The festive season in India has begun and we are thrilled to introduce the attractively priced new Apex Edition of the Honda Elevate, boasting enhanced interiors for superior cabin experience, combined with new bold exterior elements that elevate its dynamic and stylish appeal.”

Honda Elevate Variants Standard Variant Ex. Showroom (Delhi) Effective Price of Apex Edition for Limited Period (Delhi) VMT 12,71,000 12,86,000 VCVT 13,71,000 13,86,000 VX MT 14,10,000 14,25,000 VX CVT 15,10,000 15,25,000

The exterior comprises piano black finish to the front under spoiler with silver accent, side under spoiler and rear lower garnish with chrome accents alongside Apex Edition badge on the fenders and Apex Edition emblem on the tailgate. The interior is done up in two-tone ivory and black colours and the ambient lighting system features seven colours.

Other highlights are leatherette door linings, leatherette IP panel and Apex Edition seat covers as well as cushions. The Japanese manufacturer has further confirmed that the Apex Edition enhancements are sold as a package for the V and VX grades of the Elevate for a short period of time.

Honda is planning to introduce the new generation Amaze in the coming months and it will compete with the soon-launching all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the compact sedan segment.