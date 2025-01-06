Honda Discounts Of Up To Rs. 90,000 In Jan – Elevate, City, City e:HEV

Honda kickstarts the new year with benefits worth on almost all its models in India including the Elevate, City, and the City e:HEV

Soon after launching the all-new, third-generation Amaze, Honda has announced big discounts on its older cars in India. The Japanese automaker is offering savings of up to INR 90,000 on its premium models until January 31st.

Depending on the grade, engine, and transmission you choose, you can get benefits of up to INR 86,100 on the Honda Elevate, the company’s Hyundai Creta rival. On the Elevate Apex Edition specifically, Honda offers discounts of up to INR 45,000. The company launched the limited edition model in September 2024 to boost sales of the Elevate during the festive season.

While the regular Elevate’s prices start at INR 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom), the Elevate Apex Edition retails at INR 12.96 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the aforementioned benefits, Honda gives special corporate offers as well. The Elevate is the priciest SUV in its segment, comprising the VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The Honda City, which competes with the VW Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Ciaz, is similarly available with offers worth INR 73,300. Priced from INR 12.08 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most expensive car in its segment. The Honda City e:HEV, which is the only full-hybrid model in its segment, is available with slightly higher benefits of up to INR 90,000.

Considering its exorbitant price tag of INR 20.55 lakh (ex-showroom) in the base trim, that offer doesn’t look as appealing as that of the petrol model. Honda gives additional benefits to corporate customers for both the City and City e:HEV.

Honda continues selling the second-generation Amaze in India alongside the recently launched third-generation model. It was launched in three grades namely V, VX and ZX in a price range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Strangely, the company does not give any offers on the older model. The second-generation model costs INR 7.63 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The Japanese brand will introduce multiple SUV models in India in the coming 3-4 years with strong-hybrid and all-electric powertrains.