Honda Discount Offers August 2024 – Amaze, City, Elevate

In order to lure in more customers, Honda has announced its discount offers for the month of August 2024 across its entire range

Honda India has officially released its set of discounts for August 2024, offering benefits across its entire portfolio, which includes, the Elevate, the Honda City, Honda City Hybrid and Honda Amaze. Interestingly, the Japanese carmaker is also offering a 3-year maintenance package for free, valid for up to 3 years or 30,000 km, whichever is earlier.

Previously, Honda used to provide the finer details of the total benefits, such as cash discounts, corporate discounts, and exchange bonuses available with most of its offerings but for this month they have not provided any of those but updated the total benefits as a package for each model. Here are the model-wise offer details.

1. Honda Amaze

The top spec trims of the compact sedan from Honda gets the highest discounts among all the models in its lineup. The VX and Elite variants get discounts worth up to a staggering Rs 96k. The base variant E and mid variant S get total benefits worth Rs 76k and Rs 86k, respectively. Currently the Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 7.20L and Rs 9.96L (ex-showroom).

Also Read: All-New Honda Amaze Spied, Launching Soon – What We Know So Far

2. Honda City

The Honda City e:HEV hybrid gets a total discount of up to Rs 90k across all the variants. The current price of the Honda City Hybrid starts from Rs 19L to Rs 20.55L (ex-showroom). For the Honda City with the NA petrol engine customers can avail benefits worth up to Rs 88k which is said to be standard across all the variants. The Honda City is now available in the showrooms from Rs 11.82L to Rs 16.35L (ex-showroom).

3. Honda Elevate

The Honda SUV although being pretty new to the market is getting discounts worth up to Rs 65k and this is said to be available for all the variants of the Elevate. The current showroom price starts from Rs 11.69L to Rs 16.43L (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Honda Dealerships Offering CNG Kits For Amaze, City & Elevate

Please keep in mind that the above-mentioned offers will vary depending on the state, city, and the dealer as well. We would request you to kindly contact the dealership and enquire for more details before making the purchase.