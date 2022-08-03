Honda Dio Sports Edition Launched In India At Rs. 68,317

Honda Dio Sports is available in Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black colour schemes while no performance changes have been implemented

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has today announced the launch of the Dio Sports in the domestic market and is available in Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black colour schemes. It carries a price tag of Rs. 68,317 for the Standard variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 73,317 for the Deluxe variant (both prices ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Japanese two-wheeler major has noted that the Dio Sports will be retailed for a limited period and customers can experience the model at their nearest Red Wing dealership or visit online. Speaking of the new launch, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said,

“Ever since its introduction, Dio family has continued to offer an exciting blend of charisma & youthfulness. The new Dio SPORTS is a perfect amalgamation of youth & style in refreshing color options. We are confident that this limited edition will further delight our customers with its sporty vibe & trendy looks, especially the younger generation.”

The Honda Dio Sports edition comes with noticeable differences compared to the regular variant and mainly the two shades: Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black are sold in Standard and Deluxe variants. It brings a sporty and aggressive vibe as Honda says ” transformed moto-scooter experience” is enabled.

The Dio has long been a top seller for the brand in the Indian market as it targets young audience and has a separate fan following. It is also equipped with a red rear cushion spring and sporty alloy wheels in the Deluxe variant. It comes with a front pocket to provide an easily accessible storage option.

With no performance changes, it uses a 110 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine with eSP technology. Other highlights are telescopic suspension, integrated dual function switch, an external fuel lid, passing switch and side stand indicator with engine cut-off function, Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer, three-step adjustable rear suspension, three-step Eco Indicator and so on. Honda is planning to launch a brand new product on August 8 in India.