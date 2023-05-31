Honda Dio & Grazia Scooters Discontinued In India? – Zero Units Sold

Honda posted 3,38,290 units in the month of April 2023 but recorded zero unit sales for a number of offerings including Dio and Grazia

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India posted a cumulative domestic tally of 3,38,290 units in the month of April 2023 and finished second in the overall two-wheeler manufacturers’ sales standings behind Hero MotoCorp amidst enduring a YoY positive sales growth of just over 6 per cent. The Japanese brand managed to garner over a quarter of the total market share.

The majority of the volume sales comes from the Activa range of scooters while entry-level commuters such as Shine 125 also play their part. More curiously, besides Activa, Shine and CB350 range, no other two-wheeler from Honda’s stable recorded any dispatches. The list includes Dio, Grazia, Dream, Live, CB200 X, CB500 X, Hornet 2.0, CB300 R, CBR 650F and other high-end motorcycles.

It fuels the speculations that some of them might be discontinued while others will continue to be offered upon updating their engines to meet BSVI stage 2 emission standards, which came into effect on April 1, 2023. The company recently launched the Shine 100, its most affordable commuter, with an attractive price tag of Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom).

The Honda Shine 100 derives power from an all-new 98.98 cc air-cooled engine producing a maximum power of 7.3 hp and 8.05 Nm and is linked with a four-speed transmission. It competes against Hero Splendor Plus and Bajaj Platina 100. Up next, Honda appears to be planning to launch a brand new motorcycle based on the same platform as the H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS.

It is believed to be a cruiser drawing design inspiration from the Rebel series sold globally. If it turns out to be the case, it could act as a direct competitor to the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The brand looks to be developing a new 160 cc naked streetfighter as well while a couple of electrified scooters are also in the pipeline.

Recently, Honda patented the CL300 scrambler, which is essentially a Rebel platform based motorcycle equipped with the same engine as the CB 300R. Earlier this year, Honda introduced custom accessory kits for the CB350 range and new high-end motorcycles are expected to be added in the near future.