Honda Dealerships Offering CNG Kits For Amaze, City & Elevate

It’s surprising to see that all of Honda Amaze’s rivals – Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura – offer factory fitted CNG kits but Honda doesn’t

This is based on information provided by a YouTuber Anubhav Chauhan on his channel, and we believe it does have some credibility since he gives a walkaround video and explains the system in a Honda dealer showroom itself.

Honda has never launched a factory-fitted CNG kit for any of its models in the past but now we have news that select Honda dealerships are offering an ‘aftermarket’ CNG kit that will not void the warranty of the vehicle. This holds good for the standard three-year warranty of the vehicle as well.

This CNG kit is from a brand called Lovato, costs Rs 78k for the installation and comes along with a 60L fuel tank that will be fitted in the boot of the car. Honda is offering a 1-year warranty for this kit and surprisingly it is being offered on both manual and automatic variants. According to the YouTuber, he says in the video that similar kits are offered on the City and the Elevate as well. All said and done, we do not have any official statement from Honda regarding the matter.

With the installation of the 60L single cylinder in the boot, the boot space is obviously compromised, and it is a fact, but we believe that there is still ample space left for 2–3-day trips for 5 people. The Honda Amaze in its petrol version itself was quite fuel-efficient and with the installation of this CNG kit, it will be even more frugal, but we do not have the exact numbers.

The feature-list of the vehicles will remain the same and, on the Amaze, shown in the video it gets LED projector headlamps, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, auto climate control, reversing camera, electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with wired Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

Mechanically, it continues to run on the same 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that produces 89bhp of power and 110Nm of torque in its petrol mode. The output figures in CNG mode is unknown and we believe that it will be lower than the petrol version as is the norm in all CNG vehicles. Honda is currently developing the 3rd generation Amaze and hopefully it will be providing the CNG as a factory-fitted option.