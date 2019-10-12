Honda CR-V and Civic Being Offered With Discounts of Upto Rs. 5 Lakh

The onset of festive season in India was expected to turn things around by the Indian auto manufacturers, which on the contrary continued to suffer a major decline

In light of the ongoing festive season, Honda has announced massive cash discounts on its models. In light of plummeting sales since the past six months, manufacturers in India have been banking heavily on the coming few months, expecting a positive recovery.

The Honda CR-V, which was subjected to a discount of Rs 4 lakh in September, is now being offered with a discount of Rs 5 lakh depending on the variant. The discount, as we learn, is only applicable for diesel-powered variants which were produced in 2018-2019. Buyers can get the standard 1.6 diesel-automatic with discounts of Rs 4 lakh, while the top-spec diesel-automatic AWD is being offered with a Rs 5 lakh cash discount.

After the discounts, the CR-V 1.6-litre with automatic transmission which comes in at Rs 30.67 lakh (ex-showroom) can now be bought for Rs 26.67 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the 1.6-litre with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive which costs Rs 32.77 lakh (ex-showroom) is now available at Rs 27.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

After the aforementioned discounts, the CR-V now falls in the range of SUVs that are a segment lower such as the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tuscon. Currently, the Compass range starts from Rs 15.50 lakh to Rs 27.60 lakh. Hyundai Tuscon too is priced from Rs 20.80 lakh to Rs 26.97 lakh. Similarly, the company has also announced benefits worth Rs 2.5 lakh on the Civic executive sedan.

The base petrol variant of the car that is priced at Rs 17.94 lakh (ex-showroom) gets a cash discount of Rs 2 lakh. Meanwhile, the VX and ZX variant that is priced at Rs 19.45 lakh and Rs 21.25 lakh respectively are available with Rs 25,000 exchange bonus. The diesel Civic VX and ZX priced at Rs 20.55 lakh and Rs 22.35 lakh respectively are both now available with a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh cash discount.

The onset of the festive season did not seem to affect the passenger vehicle sales as September sales did not reflect a significant recovery. Except for Renault, all the manufacturers in the country continued to suffer a major decline in monthly sales. However, this is expected to turn around as Diwali closes in.