Honda Confirms New SUV Launch In 2023, Compact SUV Coming?

Honda Cars India is expected to launch an all-new compact SUV by the middle of next year before the arrival of a midsize SUV in 2024

Ahead of the arrival of new SUVs starting next year, Honda Cars India is planning to invest around Rs. 260 crore with its dealer partners to upgrade its showrooms across the country according to a recent report that surfaced on the internet. The Japanese manufacturer currently has 330 sales outlets in a total of 242 cities.

The company began the project three years ago but it had to be scaled down due to the issues caused by the health crisis. Honda Cars India Vice-President (Marketing and Sales), Kunal Behl, told PTI that his brand has renewed its focus on revamping the entire sales network and “putting it on a fast track.”

Honda is working on revamping its dealership network this year, as well as the next calendar year and a fully integrated digital workshop management system, will play a significant role in the renewed sales outlets. While confirming the forthcoming product assault in the SUV space from next year, he further noted that an investment of around Rs. 260 crore will be made along with its dealer partners.

Honda and its dealer partners have already cashed in Rs. 100 crore for the said revamp of over 100 showrooms. The brand currently has the Amaze and City as its top-selling models in the Indian market and its long-awaited entry into the compact SUV space will likely happen next year. It could go on sale by the middle of next year.

It will take on Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and others and it will have a design taking inspiration from the latest crop of global Honda SUVs. It will likely be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine borrowed from Amaze while a more powerful 1.5-litre petrol unit could also be part of the package.

Following the compact SUV, Honda will reportedly bring in a midsize SUV codenamed 3RA in the early parts of 2024. The 4.3-metre long SUV will likely boast a new electronic architecture and more advanced features while sharing mechanical bits with the latest City and the City Hybrid. The three-row version of the same SUV could also be evaluated.