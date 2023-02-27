Honda Confirms Launching New 100 cc Bike On March 15 In India

Honda will launch its new 100 cc bike on March 15, 2023 in India and it could draw design cues from the Shine

We exclusively revealed last month that Honda will introduce an all-new 100 cc motorcycle in the Indian market in March and now an official launch date has been divulged. The new entry-level motorcycle will be introduced on March 15, 2023 and ahead of its arrival, Honda is expected to bring in a cafe racer based on the CB350 series in the coming days.

Last year, HMSI’s CEO and MD confirmed its launch and it comes on the back of Honda registering good sales volumes in the entry-level space. The upcoming motorcycle will be launched in Mumbai and Honda’s launch invite read: ‘Gear up for a shining future’. The puzzling sentence could mean that the motorcycle will be based on the existing Shine 125’s platform.

Currently, the Japanese manufacturer has the CD 110 as its most affordable offering in India and the upcoming model could undercut it to take on the likes of Hero Splendor. The CD 110 shares its 110 cc engine with the Livo but expect the new 100 cc motorcycle to carry a new powertrain capable of producing close to 8 bhp and perhaps 8 Nm of peak torque.

For reference, the Honda CD 110 develops 8.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm and is paired with a four-speed transmission. The Splendor series is currently the best-selling two-wheeler in the country. With the upcoming 100 cc motorcycle, Honda could try to lure volume-based customers to its fold and it could complement the Activa in sales charts.

It could draw design cues from the Shine and features such as alloy wheels, a single-piece seat, LED Daytime Running Light, telescopic front forks, twin-sided rear shock absorbers, combined braking system, an electric start function, a sturdy grab rail, an upright handlebar, a semi-digital cluster, etc will be available. The powertrain will have the signature refinement Honda has been known for.

In addition, it will be tuned to deliver good mileage and an idle start/stop system could also be offered to conserve fuel. It is expected to cost around Rs. 74,000 (ex-showroom).