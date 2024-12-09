Honda Confirms Launch Of 2 Midsize SUVs In India – Key Details

Honda plans to launch the Elevate EV and a flagship 7-seater SUV in India by FY’26-27, featuring advanced platforms, export focus, and potential hybrid and petrol powertrains

Honda Cars India recently confirmed plans to launch two new midsize SUVs in the coming years, expanding its presence in the Indian market. Among the upcoming models are the Elevate EV, an electric version of its recently launched Elevate SUV, and a new 7-seater SUV. Set for launch by FY’26-27, these new SUVs aim to fill the gap in Honda’s lineup and boost the brand’s competitiveness in the Indian automotive market.

1. Honda Elevate EV

The brand has announced that the electric version of its Elevate SUV will be launched in 2026. Codenamed DG9D, the Honda Elevate EV will rival models like the Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. Additionally, Honda will begin upgrading its Tapukara plant this year to prepare for EV production.

The electric Elevate is expected to have exclusive design changes inside and outside, though no details about its powertrain have been revealed yet. This will be the first model under its ACE (Asian Compact Electric) project. The company plans to export 50-70% of the ACE vehicles made in India to key markets, including Japan.

2. Honda 7-seater SUV

Honda Cars India is also reportedly planning to launch a new flagship 7-seater SUV by the end of 2027. This SUV will be the first to use Honda’s all-new modular platform, called PF2. The same platform will also be the foundation for the next-generation City sedan and a new compact SUV.

The upcoming Honda 7-seater SUV is being developed jointly by Honda’s R&D centres in Japan and Thailand, with significant input from the Indian team. While details about its powertrain are still unclear, it is expected to feature the 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated petrol engine from the Elevate.

Honda may also offer the strong hybrid powertrain from the City, aiming to position it as a more premium option. In other news, the car manufacturer is also working to introduce the new sub-4-metre SUV in 2029.