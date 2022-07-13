Honda Compact SUV (Creta Rival) Leaks Ahead Of Global Debut

Honda compact SUV based on the SUV RS Concept will go on sale in markets like Indonesia first and is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre engine

Speculations surrounding a new compact/midsize SUV from Honda have been on the rumour mill for a long period of time and now the undisguised pictures of the five-seater have been leaked online suggesting that its global debut is sooner rather than later. Ever since the SUV RS Concept was showcased at the GIIAS, its production version has been subjected to plenty of rumours.

The upcoming model is expected to be slotted below the HR-V in the brand’s lineup. As for the design, it features a chrome embellished grille on the upright front fascia with the Honda emblem sitting in the middle, a forward dipping bonnet structure with muscular character lines, and sharp LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

Other highlights at the front are sporty-looking fog lamp housings, wide central air intake and a prominent skid plate. The leaked images also show the presence of wraparound LED tail lamps that extend into the tailgate, a slightly sloping roofline with roof rails, outside rearview mirrors with integrated turn indicators, black wheel arch and lower door cladding, etc.

You could also see a skid plate at the rear and a prominent shoulder line running on the sides while the 17-inch alloy wheels are not visible in the spy shots. It could derive power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in naturally-aspirated and mild-hybrid iterations. Both manual and CVT automatic transmissions could be made available.

It is yet unknown whether the production version of the SUV RS Concept would influence the styling of the upcoming sub-four-metre SUV for India. Reports indicate that Honda is developing a compact as well as a midsize SUV for India with the former arriving midway through next year and the latter in the early parts of 2024.

The midsize SUV internally codenamed 3RA could be equipped with the same hybrid powertrain as the City Hybrid. A six- and seven-seater variant of the midsize SUV may also be evaluated for India as the segment is booming in recent times.