Honda Compact SUV Coming Next Year, Based On Amaze’s Platform

Honda compact SUV is expected to be based on the same platform as the Amaze; to likely be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine

Reports floating around the internet suggest that an all-new compact SUV from Honda will be launched in India in the second half of the next calendar year. It will compete directly against Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and the likes in the highly competitive space.

It is believed that the development of the sub-four-metre SUV is well and truly on. The design could be influenced by the latest Honda SUVs including the BR-V and it will likely be rolled out of the brand’s production facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan. Like its competitors, the Japanese auto major could target sizeable volumes from the foreign markets through exports.

The upcoming compact SUV will act as a replacement for the WR-V, which in turn is based on the Jazz. The fourth generation Honda City, WR-V and the Jazz are expected to be discontinued in the near future as well. It will reportedly sit on the same architecture as the successfully running Amaze compact sedan and the powertrain options could be shared as well.

Currently, the Amaze derives power from the familiar 1.2-litre i-VTEC four-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC four-cylinder diesel engine. The former could get a hybrid boost as well for improved fuel efficiency. Considering that the i-VTEC and i-DTEC units are capable of good mileage already, Honda could appeal to a wide range of customers with the upcoming model.

Whether the same power and torque figures from both the powertrains will be used in the compact SUV or not is yet unknown. The chances of the petrol and diesel engines getting a CVT automatic transmission are high. The diesel engine could be more powerful compared to the same unit in the Amaze.

It must be noted that Honda appears to be working on an all-new midsize SUV for India too and it could reach showrooms sometime in late 2024. The Honda compact SUV could come packed with the latest connective, safety, entertainment and convenience-based features.