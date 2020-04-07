Honda Compact SUV (Brezza/Venue Rival) To Be Based On New-Gen City

Honda is said to be working on a compact SUV based on the new generation City; a mid-size SUV could also be launched in the near future

According to speculations that emerged on the internet, Honda will be introducing a compact SUV that will slot under the HR-V in the portfolio. Supposedly based on the new generation City that will likely be launched in the coming weeks in India, the SUV is currently being prepared for its home market of Japan along with other select countries.

The sub-four-metre SUV segment in India is one of the hotly contested in recent years and it comprises of heavy hitters like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport. Honda sells the WR-V in this space since March 2017 and it has endured decent success but it is just a crossover based on the Jazz premium hatchback.

The Japanese auto major might consider launching the compact SUV in India but do not expect it to happen anytime soon. It is worth noting that the HR-V was taken out of the launch equation from India as it could not be localised as high as the brand would have wanted to enable competitive price tag. Perhaps, the proposed compact SUV’s success overseas could prompt Honda to consider the model for India.

It will have plenty in common with the new generation Honda City and thus the design details could largely remain similar. Moreover, Honda will likely try to heavily localise the five-seater to give it a competitive edge over its rivals globally. The interior bits and features along with the powertrain lineup could be borrowed from the new City.

In that case, the Honda Compact SUV will reportedly use a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a hybrid system. The former develops 120 bhp and 200 Nm while the hybrid unit could make similar power and 144 Nm of peak torque. For markets like India, a 1.5-litre i-DTEC four-cylinder diesel motor could seem viable.

Besides the compact SUV, Honda is said to be working on the next generation HR-V as well as a new mid-size SUV that will slot between them. Expect the compact SUV’s global debut sometime next year.

(Pics For Reference Only)