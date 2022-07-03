Honda Compact SUV (Brezza Rival) To Likely Launch In India In Mid-2023

Honda compact SUV is codenamed 3US and is believed to go on sale by the middle of next year; based on the updated version of Amaze’s platform

Honda Cars India is reportedly working on two new SUVs for the domestic market and both are based on the updated version of Amaze’s architecture. The platform has a lot in common with the fifth-generation City midsize sedan with a centrally positioned fuel tank while the engineering and styling duties will be shared between Honda’s Japanese and Indian HQs.

The Honda compact SUV is codenamed 3US and is believed to go on sale by the middle of next year. The Japanese auto major already has the WR-V in the sub-four-metre SUV space but it does not compete against modern rivals in terms of features being offered and whether it will continue on sale or not upon the arrival of an all-new SUV is yet unknown.

The upcoming five-seater will take on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue facelift and so on. It will have modern styling philosophy followed by the brand globally and models like the latest global BR-V could have an influence on it. As for the performance, it is expected to be equipped with an in-house developed 1.5-litre diesel engine.

As for the petrol, the existing 1.2-litre unit could continue but incorporated with hybrid technology for improved efficiency. Honda estimates to retail around 6,200 units of the 3US compact SUV every month while the bigger 1.5-litre petrol powertrain could also be made available. Both manual and automatic transmissions could be on offer.

Honda garners the majority of its volume sales every month through the Amaze and City and with manufacturers shifting their focus on SUV segments, Honda could be late to the party. However, with fuel-efficient and reliable engines and attractive features list, it has every chance to make a strong impact as it is an established entity for many years.

In addition to the compact SUV, Honda is also developing a midsize SUV codenamed 3RA and it will be launched in early 2024. It will likely have an overall length of around 4.3 metres and will boast a new electronic architecture. It will have several commonalities with the latest City as the recently launched City Hybrid’s powertrain could be offered as well.