Honda Compact & Midsize SUVs To Boast Diesel & Hybrid Engines In India

Honda 3US compact SUV and 3RA midsize SUV will hit the market in mid-2023 and early 2024 respectively and they will be based on Amaze’s platform

According to a recent report that surfaced on the interweb, Honda Cars India is working on two all-new SUVs based on the updated version of Amaze’s architecture that has several commonalities with the base of the City midsize sedan. It is contrary to the previous reports that the midsize SUV will sit on the fifth generation City’s platform.

The internal platform codename of PF2 is for the compact SUV while the PF2S is for the midsize SUV that will be pitched against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, etc. The design and engineering work will be shared between Honda’s HQ in India and its homeland of Japan and the platform allows for a centrally mounted fuel tank as well.

The report further noted that the Amaze’s architecture, which was introduced in the second generation of the compact sedan back in early 2018, has been re-engineered to suit the requirements of the SUV body type while being cost-effective. The Honda 3US compact SUV will be launched by the middle of next year and it will take on Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and others.

It will likely be powered by the 1.5-litre four-cylinder i-DTEC diesel engine and it could come at an advantage considering that rivals from Maruti Suzuki, Nissan, Renault and upcoming Citroen in the sub-4m segment won’t have that option. The compact SUV could be offered in an extensive range as the familiar 1.2-litre petrol engine could be hybridised.

In addition, the bigger and more powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine may also be on offer in the Honda 3US compact SUV. The midsize SUV codenamed 3RA will have a length of 4.3 metres and it will be introduced in early 2024 with powertrains shared with the City (petrol, diesel and hybrid). It will boast new electronic architecture and screen system as well.

To expand its midsize SUV portfolio further, Honda will also bring in the three-row (six- and seven-seater) versions of the 3RA. Interesting times as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are also stepping into the highly competitive midsize space later this year.