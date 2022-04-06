Honda Click 160 (Aerox Rival) Debuts With Liquid Cooled Engine

Honda Click 160 is powered by an updated 157 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine, capable of producing a maximum power output of 15 bhp

Honda has unveiled a brand new scooter in the Thai market dubbed the Click 160 – not to be confused with the underwhelming Cliq which was on sale in India between June 2017 and April 2020. While the Cliq 110 was more conservative, the Click 160 is just the opposite as it is a performance-based scooter directly rivalling the likes of the Yamaha Aerox 155.

The Honda Click 160 acts as a replacement to its 150 cc sibling with additional features and bolder design philosophy and is developed exclusively for the Asian market. It has an aggressive front fascia boasting twin LED headlamps with sharp creases and a blackened front apron accompanied by black rearview mirrors and newly designed Y-shaped black alloy wheels.

The scooter will be offered in multiple colour schemes such as white, red and black. It also has sharp side body panels, a large front fender, Click badging on the sides, a compact rear profile with an LED tail lamp cluster and sleek-looking turn signals, a single-piece seat, a USB charging option, an all-digital instrument cluster displaying necessary details, etc.

As for the performance, the Honda Click 160 is equipped with an updated 157 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine. It is capable of producing a maximum power output of 15 bhp and is paired with a CVT automatic transmission. It does have all the essentials for spirited riding within the city and occasional thrill on the highways.

The powertrain is also capable of running on ethanol as the fuel mixture can take up to 20 per cent of it. The Honda Click 160 does have a promising outlook for markets like India but the chances of it reaching the domestic shores are very less. The Japanese manufacturer has widely been reported to be working on an electric scooter for launch in the near future.

The Indian two-wheeler market is expected to see new electric scooters from mainstream manufacturers as Hero MotoCorp is preparing to unveil an e-scooter via the Vida brand while Suzuki is already developing a zero-emission scooter based on the Burgman Street.