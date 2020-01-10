Honda Civic Type R Updated For 2020 Model Year

The 2020 Civic Type R retains its 2.0-litre VTEC engine, but now gets Honda Sensing safety tech as standard

Honda has officially revealed the 2020 Civic Type R at the ongoing Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan. The mid-life facelift model gets few mechanical changes, some cosmetic tweaks, improved aerodynamics and an all-new paint job over the outgoing model.

The external design upgrades include a wider front grille along with a new ‘Boost Blue’ paint job, which is exclusive to the Type R. Inside the cabin, the car gets a new Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, and a new gear shifter with a redesigned knob to deliver shorter shift throws.

Apart from that, the 2020 Civic Type R gets new two-piece brake rotors along with new brake pads. The dampers have been updated to provide a more comfortable ride, while the suspension has been stiffened to provide a better grip to the performance-oriented car.

Honda has also added its ‘Honda Sensing’ safety and driver-assistive tech as standard on all Civic models for the 2020 model year, which include features such as automatic emergency braking, collision warning and lane-departure alert.

Powering the 2020 Civic Type R will be the same 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder VTEC petrol engine that puts out a maximum power output of 306 hp, and a 400 Nm peak torque. The power is delivered to the front wheels through a 6-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential.

The hot hatch comes with three driving modes, namely Comfort, Sport and +R, which alter the firmness of the suspensions, along with the steering and throttle response. The 2020 facelift also gets what Honda calls the Active Sound Control, which will produce faux sound inside the cabin in accordance with the chosen drive mode.

Honda is yet to announce the pricing of the 2020 Civic Type R, which will be revealed closer to its launch later this year. The updated car will continue to rival the likes of performance-oriented hatchbacks including Ford Focus RS, Subaru WRX STI Type RA, Volkswagen Golf R and the Hyundai Veloster N.