Honda Civic Retains Top Spot In October 2019 With 30% Sales Growth

Honda Civic posted a total of 436 units in October 2019 as against 336 units during the same month last year with 30% MoM sales growth

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has today announced that the Civic executive sedan has maintained its leadership over the Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla Altis and Hyundai Elantra in October 2019 sales charts. The Japanese manufacturer posted Month-on-Month growth of 30% as 436 units of the Civic were retailed last month.

This is in comparison to September 2019 when Honda sold a total of 336 units. The five-seater sedan has grabbed hold of 53% market share in its segment in October 2019. Honda re-entered the Civic nameplate in the domestic market after more than six years of absence in March 2019.

It has become an instant success for the brand and until now 4,375 units of the Civic were sold in India. In its very first month, the Civic garnered nearly 2,200 unit sales and sent shock waves to its rivals. It has contributed to the overall growth of the segment as well.

The cumulative sales in the segment in the current fiscal between April and October 2019 stood at 4,763 units with a growth of 9.5% as compared 4,350 units during the corresponding period last year. Mr. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director – Sales and Marketing at HCIL said that the Civic “reaffirms our confidence in the sedan category”.

The Civic was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and it garnered plenty of attention before entering the market just over a year later. It is powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine connected to a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

The 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel turbocharged engine, on the other hand, is connected to only a six-speed manual gearbox with class-leading fuel economy. Honda recently unveiled the facelifted Civic for the international markets with minor cosmetic updates and it could be introduced in India sometime later next year.

Some of the key features in the Civic include a 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, eight-way powered driver seat, electronic parking brake, multi-angle rear view camera, smart entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, six airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Honda Lane Watch and Rear Seat ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorage.