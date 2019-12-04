Honda Civic continued to lead the segment ahead of Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla and Hyundai Elantra in November 2019 with 375 units

The D-segment for sedans had its heydays as its popularity gradually shrunk in the last few years. However, the arrival of the Honda Civic did renew the interest among buyers who would rather opt for premium SUVs. The tenth-generation Honda Civic made its domestic premiere at the 2018 Auto Expo and marked the nameplate’s comeback into India.

After more than six years of hiatus, the Civic debuted domestically in early March 2019 and did stun the segment by posting more than 2,200 unit sales in its very first month. After leading the space in the months followed, the Octavia got back on top in July and August 2019 – only to give up its leading status back in September 2019.

Honda Cars India registered a total of 6,459 units in November 2019 as against 13,006 units during the corresponding month last year with a massive 50 per cent sales decline. Within its domestic portfolio, the Civic was the only model to lead its segment last month as 375 units were sold.

Model (+/-%) November 2019 Sales November 2018 Sales 1. Honda Civic 375 New Launch 2. Skoda Octavia (-26%) 217 292 3. Toyota Corolla (-62%) 76 200 4. Hyundai Elantra (-56%) 34 78

Skoda’s Octavia came home second with a total of 217 units as against 292 units during the same month last year. At third, the Corolla slotted in with a total of just 76 units while the recently facelifted Elantra posted 34 units for the final position. The Elantra received a major update in early October 2019 with connected car technologies and an upgraded exterior.

It does not seem to have worked in its favour yet as the volume numbers have floundered so far. The executive sedan segment could see a couple of new models next year as the fourth generation Skoda Octavia and brand new Toyota Corolla are expected to enter the market sometime during the course of next year.

Both could liven up the segment once again. The 2020 Skoda Octavia was revealed a few weeks ago with cosmetic and interior revisions while the TNGA platform based Corolla became more attractive and sportier in its latest global avatar and it could be introduced in the middle of 2020. The performance-based RS 245 version of the Octavia will debut at the Auto Expo.