Honda Civic Gets Rs. 2.5 Lakh Discount; CR-V Up To Rs. 4 Lakh In India

The New Civic, as well as CR-V, are offered with big discounts in India to capitalise on the festive season

Honda Cars India announced the comeback of the Civic nameplate to the domestic customers back in 2018 at the Auto Expo when the tenth generation model was showcased. After more than a year, the Civic was officially introduced in India in March 2019 and as expected it took the segment by storm. Following an absence of more than six years, the executive sedan entered the fray with much anticipation.

In its very first month, the Civic garnered a total of more than 2,200 units leaving rest of its competitors in its wake. It continued to lead the segment when the sales steadied in the following months but in July and August, the Skoda Octavia took over the honours from the Japanese sedan. It is no secret that Honda has been affected by the unfavourable market scenario just as other brands.

And the sales of Civic is definitely taking a toll. To capitalise on the positive sentiments that generally prevail during festive season, the Japanese manufacturer is offering lucrative discounts across its range and it includes the Civic. It is now available with a big total benefit of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh as it includes cash discount and other bonuses.

The latest CR-V, on the other hand, was launched in late 2018 and it is currently sold with discounts of up to Rs. 4 lakh. Like its sedan sibling, the CR-V is brought into the country via CKD route but the SUV is on a premium scale compared to its rivals in the range between Rs. 28.27 lakh and Rs. 32.77 lakh (ex-showroom) in three variants.

The Civic costs between Rs. 17.94 lakh and Rs. 22.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is retailed with a 1.8-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine producing 141 PS and 174 Nm while the 1.6-litre turbocharged EarthDream diesel kicks out 120 PS and 300 Nm. The former is connected only to a CVT transmission with paddle shifters while the diesel is offered with a six-speed MT.

It rivals Toyota Corolla Altis which is due a new generation mid next year, Hyundai Elantra that is soon receiving a facelift and Skoda Octavia. The big discount offer could help it regain the top spot in the D-segment for sedans.