Honda Civic Facelift Gets Most Powerful Non Type R Hybrid Variant

The 2025 Honda Civic Facelift will be available in four trims in the United States and its prices will be announced soon

The Honda Civic, introduced in 1972, quickly gained popularity for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and reliability catering to a wide range of consumers. Over the years, it evolved through multiple generations and became known for its versatility, offering a range of body styles including sedan, coupe, hatchback and even wagon.

During the 1980s and 1990s, the Civic solidified its reputation as a practical and economical choice for consumers and it was even on sale in the 2000s in India enthralling buyers for its sporty presence and ride quality and briefly in its tenth-gen avatar as well a few years ago. Globally, it earned recognition for its sporty variants such as the Civic Si and Type R.

Currently in its eleventh generation, the Honda Civic has received an update in the US and it has been confirmed to be available in four variants. Buyers will get the facelifted Civic in sedan and hatchback body types and hybridised versions will also be on sale namely Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid with a combined fuel efficiency of nearly 21.3 kmpl, as per EPA rating.

The Japanese auto major has noted that the dual electric motors work in tandem with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol engine to develop a maximum power of 200 hp and 315 Nm – making it the most powerful non-Type R trim ever. Honda banks big on its hybrid options as they account for 40 per cent of the Civic’s total sales stateside.

The hybrid system features regenerative braking in four levels. The Sport Touring model comes with wheel resonators for reduced NVH levels while the active noise control system is standard across the hybrid variants. The old Civic Si was powered by a 1.5L VTEC turbocharged petrol mill, capable of 200 hp and 260 Nm but the powertrain has now been discontinued.

The LX variant will be available in sedan guise only and along with the Sport variants, it will be equipped with a regular 2.0L engine kicking out 158 hp and 187 Nm.