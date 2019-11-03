Honda Civic, CR-V, City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz November 2019 Discount

The CR-V with 2-wheel-drive is offered with discounts worth Rs 4 lakh cash discount. Meanwhile, the 4-wheel-drive variant is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 5 lakh

For November, Honda is offering year-end offers on models including Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, City, BR-V, Civic and CR-V. Amidst an imminent slowdown in the industry that has led to a long spell of poor sales, a handful of manufacturers registered growth due to the festivities. However, Honda continued with the decline by witnessing a year-on-year decline of close to 29 per cent last month.

While the festivity sales have come to an end, the company is now offering year-end offers on the aforementioned models. On the Honda Amaze, buyers can exchange their old cars and get a warranty of 5 years in addition to the Rs 30,000 exchange bonus. Meanwhile, ones who are not looking to exchange can buy the Amaze with a 5-year warranty and a 3-year prepaid maintenance pack.

On the Jazz premium hatchback, the company is offering a cash discount of Rs 25,000 in addition to the Rs 25,000 exchange bonus. Similarly, on the WR-V compact SUV, Honda is offering a cash discount of Rs 25,000 alongside an exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000. Buyers can buy the Civic premium sedan with a cash discount worth Rs 32,000 alongside an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Honda CR-V (Rear Wheel Drive) Rs. 5,00,000 Honda CR-V (Front Wheel Drive) Rs. 4,00,000 Honda Civic (Diesel) Rs. 2,50,000 Honda Civic (Petrol) Rs. 2,00,000 Honda Amaze (With Exchange) 5 year Warranty Rs. 30,000 Honda Amaze (Without Exchange) 5 Year Warranty + 3 Year Prepaid Maintenance Pack Honda Jazz Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 Honda City Rs. 32,000 Rs. 30,000 Honda WR-V Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 Honda BR-V Rs. 33,500 + Rs. 26,500 ( Free Accessories) Rs. 50,000

The BR-V MPV can now be availed with a cash discount that goes up to Rs 33,500 in addition to an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and accessories worth Rs 26,500. The Civic Petrol, on the other hand, can now be bought with a cash discount worth Rs 2 lakh on the V CVT variant as well as benefits worth Rs 1 lakh on the Vx, Zx CVT variants. The diesel variants are now being offered with cash discounts of up to Rs 2.5 Lakh.

