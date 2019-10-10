Honda Civic Beats Skoda Octavia, Corolla In Sep 2019 Sales – Regains Top Position

Honda Civic regains top position from Skoda Octavia as 336 units were sold against 165 units in September 2019

Honda Cars India finished fifth in the overall manufacturers’ standings for the month of September 2019 ahead of Renault, Tata, Kia, Ford, MG and Volkswagen. With 9,301 units, Honda managed to register 5,565 units fewer than what it did in the corresponding month in 2018.

This resulted in YoY volume drop of 37 per cent. The Japanese manufacturer continued to have the second generation Amaze as its most sold model last month with 43 per cent YoY sales decline followed by City and WR-V with 29 and 45 per cent sales slumps respectively. The Civic, on the other hand, posted 336 units.

Just as the Honda City, the Civic regained its top position in the segment as it got the better of Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla Altis and Hyundai Elantra. The Civic endured twice as much the sales of the second-placed Octavia while the Elantra and Corolla Altis’ sales numbers fell to 94 and 84 units respectively.

S.No Executive Sedans Sales In September 2019 1. Honda Civic 336 2. Skoda Octavia 165 3. Hyundai Elantra 94 4. Toyota Corolla Altis 84

The tenth generation Honda Civic entered India in early March 2019 and made a certain impact by garnering more than 2,200 unit sales in its very first month. When its sales saturated, the Civic continued its dominance over Skoda Octavia until the latter caught up and got back its position.

Amidst the Civic getting back on top again, the facelifted Elantra introduced recently is expected to shake up the proceedings as well in the coming months. The executive sedan is endorsed as the country’s first connected sedan as it features Blue Link connectivity that debuted in the Venue compact SUV.

The Civic has the majority of its takers for the petrol CVT paddle shifter variant. Costing between Rs. 17.94 lakh and Rs. 22.35 lakh (ex-showroom), it uses a 1.8-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine developing 141 PS and 174 Nm. The 1.6-litre turbocharged EarthDream diesel churns out 120 PS and 300 Nm.

The former is mated only to a CVT transmission with sequential paddle shifting function while the diesel is retailed with a six-speed manual transmission.