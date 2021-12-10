Honda Civic Based Five-Seater SUV To Debut Next Year

The new-generation Honda Civic based SUV will likely be positioned between the HR-V and CR-V; could use a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol engine

As we reported earlier, Honda is developing a brand new SUV and it will likely be underpinned by the new generation Civic’s architecture. According to a report, it will make its global debut around September 2022 and it could have plenty in common with the Civic including the mechanicals and more specifically powertrain choices.

Earlier this year, Honda unveiled the eleventh generation Civic and the nameplate has been available since 1972. Midway through this calendar year, Honda also introduced a hatchback based on the new generation Civic and the range will further be expanded with the arrival of a new SUV that will be slotted between the HR-V and CR-V in the international markets.

It will likely have bigger dimensions than the new-gen Honda HR-V offering a roomier cabin. The Japanese manufacturer revealed the new HR-V or Vezel in some markets in February 2021 with an overall length of just over 4.3 metres. Considering that the CR-V stretches to just over 4.6 metres in length, we can expect the Civic-based SUV to sit around 4.5 metres.

It will more likely adopt a similar styling as the new generation Civic, which in turn was criticised for being more mature than the previous iteration. If it turns out to be the case, it will have a high riding stance with sharp-looking LED headlamps and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, a thick black bar connecting the headlamps with a Honda badge in the middle, etc.

Rest assured, it will have a different styling compared to the CR-V and HR-V and could be more rugged. Platform sharing with the latest Civic meant that the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine could be employed producing a maximum power output of 182 hp. It is currently paired with a CVT in the Civic.

In some markets, the hybrid version of the same gasoline mill could be utilised offering better fuel economy and performance. A few weeks ago, Honda unveiled the RS Concept and it will spawn a midsize SUV below the HR-V. As for India, the brand is widely reported to be working on a fifth-gen City-based SUV to compete against Hyundai Creta.