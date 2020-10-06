Honda City Sales Up By 49% In September 2020

The Honda City was the best-selling car in the segment that also consists of Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris as well as the Volkswagen Vento

Honda launched the fifth-gen model of the City in the Indian market in July this year, and just like the previous generations of the sedan, the new-gen model received an overwhelming response in the country upon its arrival as well. The response has been so good that the Honda City registered a 49 per cent year-on-year growth in the month of September 2020.

Honda managed to sell 1819 units of the City in September last year, however, the number has now risen to 2709 in September 2020, which means that the carmaker sold 890 additional units as compared to the same month previous year. This also helped City become the best-selling C-segment sedan in the Indian market for the said month.

Talking about the car, the fifth-gen City is being offered with two powertrains – a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 121 PS power and 145 Nm torque, as well as a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel motor which is rated at 100 PS/200 Nm. The transmission duties on both the powertrains are handled by a 6-speed manual as standard, while the petrol version can also be had with an optional CVT gearbox.

The car has been packed up to the brim with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Weblink, Alexa remote compatibility, a G-Force meter, Honda’s Lane Watch camera, Honda Connect telematics system with 32 connected car features, a 7.0-inch MID, cruise control, paddle shifters (CVT only), an electric sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, rear sunshade, ambient lighting and more.

Safety features on the top-spec variant of the 2020 City include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, vehicle stability assist, agile handling assist, hill-start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Honda’s LaneWatch camera, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, reverse parking sensors, a rear parking camera, as well as auto headlamps and wipers.

The new-gen City is currently priced in the country between Rs 10.89 – 14.64 lakh. It should also be noted that Honda continues to retail the previous-gen version of the City alongside the fifth-gen model, but it is only offered in two variants priced at Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.