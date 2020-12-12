Honda City Sales Up By 135% in Nov 2020; Bestseller In Its Segment

In November 2020, Honda dispatched 3,523 units of the City sedan, making it the bestselling vehicle in its segment yet again

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) introduced the new-generation City sedan in India earlier this year, and the vehicle generated quite a buzz in the market. Alongside the new model, the older-generation City continues to retail, thus allowing customers to have more choice. The Japanese carmaker’s strategy surely seems to have worked, as the Honda City was the bestselling vehicle in its segment once again.

In November 2020, Honda managed to retail a total of 3,523 units of the City. Compared to the month prior, i.e., October 2020, which translates to a Month-on-Month (MoM) growth of 30.05 per cent, with 2,709 units sold during that period. Interestingly, the Honda City was the bestselling vehicle in its segment in October as well, beating rivals like the Maruti Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.

During last year’s November, Honda managed to dispatch a total of 1,500 units of the City, which amounts to a Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 134.87 per cent. This is quite an impressive growth, and the introduction of the new-generation model is the biggest reason for the increase in sales. Of course, Honda’s brand value also plays a vital role in capturing consumer interest.

The new-generation Honda City is available with two engine options – a 1.5-litre ‘i-VTEC’ petrol and a 1.5-litre, ‘i-DTEC’ diesel. The former is capable of generating a peak power and torque output of 120 PS and 145 Nm, respectively, while the latter is good for 99 PS and 200 Nm. It comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, and a CVT is optional on the petrol version.

As for the fourth-gen City (older model), it is available with a 1.5-litre petrol mill, which can develop a maximum power of 119 PS and a peak torque of 145 Nm. There is only one transmission option available here – a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The fifth-generation Honda City retails for between Rs. 10.89 and Rs. 14.64 lakh, and the fourth-gen model is priced from Rs. 9.29 to Rs. 9.99 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, the Honda City competes with the Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris, and VW Vento.