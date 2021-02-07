Honda City Sales Up By 112% In Jan, Becomes Segment Leader Again

The Honda City rivals the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento, Toyota Yaris and Skoda Rapid in the Indian market

Honda Cars India introduced a new-gen model for the City in India in July last year, and just like the previous-gen versions of the sedan, the fifth-gen City also received an overwhelming response in the country. So far, the new Honda City has managed to maintain its popularity in the Indian market, which is evident by its monthly sales numbers.

That being said, the Honda City registered a sale of 3,667 units in the month of January 2021, which means that the sedan recorded a year-on-year growth in sales by 112 per cent, since the Japanese carmaker could only sell 1,734 units of the car in the same month last year.

The City became the second best-selling Honda car in India for the said month. Also, the Honda City regained its position as the best-selling C-segment sedan in the Indian market last month. As of now, the Honda City puts up against the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris, Skoda Rapid as well as the Volkswagen Vento in the country.

Honda currently offers the City with two powertrains – a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 121 PS power and 145 Nm torque, as well as a 1.5-litre four-pot oil burner which is rated at 100 PS/200 Nm. The transmission duties on both the powertrains are handled by a 6-speed manual as standard, while the petrol engine can also be had with an optional CVT auto.

On the feature front, the car is packed with like an 8-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Weblink, Alexa remote compatibility, a G-Force meter, Honda’s Lane Watch camera, Honda Connect telematics system with 32 connected car features, a 7.0-inch MID, cruise control, paddle shifters (CVT only), an electric sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, rear sunshade, ambient lighting and so on.

Pricing for the Honda City starts from Rs 10.99 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 14.84 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping trim. Honda continues to retail the fourth-gen version of the City as well, albeit in only two petrol-manual trims, priced at Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.