Honda City RS With 1.0L Turbo Petrol Engine Considered For India

Honda City RS variant with a turbocharged 1.0-litre VTEC petrol engine producing 122 PS maximum power and 173 Nm torque could launch in the near future

By the middle of July 2020, Honda Cars India introduced its most anticipated vehicle in recent times, as the fifth generation City went on sale with a heavily redesigned exterior and interior. It has been well received among the domestic customers as it topped the sales charts in the C-segment last month ahead of Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

But its long term sales performance and consistency will have to be waited and seen in the coming months. The new-gen Honda City has been available in the Southeast Asian markets since late last year. It debuted in Thailand in November 2019 before expanding its reach to other countries and recently it entered Malaysia with a hybrid powertrain and notable upgrades compared to the India-spec model.

The 2020 Honda City is retailed locally with a 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated, inline, four-cylinder, petrol and a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline, four-pot diesel engine. But, in other markets, it is also available with a 1.0-litre VTEC petrol engine in the RS variant. The inline four-cylinder petrol engine is widely reported to be introduced in India in the near future.

The Honda City RS variant develops a maximum power output of 122 PS at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of peak torque delivered at 2,000-4,500 rpm. The turbocharged engine is connected to a seven-step CVT automatic transmission as the only choice in markets like Thailand and it could very well be the case for India if the City RS is brought to our shores.

Besides the engine, the exterior enhancements in the City RS variant include blackened front grille, sportier bumper, 15-inch alloy wheels and other contrast highlights. The interior gets an all-black theme with sporty red accents and Honda has given aluminium pedals while the regular instrument cluster offers physical dials and MID in Thailand.

With stiffer suspension setup, it could cater to the requirements of the buyers looking for sporty driving characteristics. In reality, there is not much difference in performance numbers when the 1.0-litre turbo petrol and the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engines are considered.