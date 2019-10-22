Honda City Petrol BS6 Launch Very Soon, RTO Circular Issued

Honda City BS6 is expected to launch soon and the RTO circular suggests that the BSVI-spec petrol engine will continue to produce 119 PS power

Honda Cars India has the City as one of its popular models in the domestic market but the C-segment for sedans has seen huge drop in sales in recent times. While the City continues to be among the top three sedans in monthly sales, its volumes have reduced to less than 2,000 units in the last several months.

A brand new Honda City will more likely be introduced in India next year but ahead of which the existing model will get BSVI treatment judging by a leaked document sooner. It also shows that the 1.5-litre i-VTEC four-cylinder petrol engine will continue to produce a maximum power output of 87.7 kW (119 PS) at 6,600 rpm.

It should be good enough to develop 145 Nm of peak torque at 4,600 rpm as well. The powertrain is currently claimed to return 17.4 kmpl in the five-speed manual transmission-equipped variants and 18.0 kmpl in the CVT trims. The City is offered with a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine as well at present.

It churns out 73 kW (100 PS) of power at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm of maximum torque at 1,750 rpm. It is connected to either a six-speed manual and is ARAI-certified to have fuel economy of 25.6 kmpl in SV and V grades, and 25.1 kmpl in VX and ZX variants. The oil-burner is also expected to get BSVI upgrades.

The RTO document also indicates the approval of the 1.5-litre BSVI engine in the SV, V, VX and ZX variants. The fifth-generation Honda City is being prepared to make global debut next month in Thailand and it comes with a raft of exterior and interior updates. Having already been spied in India, the domestic version could feature slightly altered visuals compared to Thailand.

Sticking by the latest global design trend followed by Honda, the 2020 City gets an all-new LED headlamps and LED taillamps, bigger proportions to accommodate more interior space, new digital instrument cluster, redesigned dashboard and centre console, more upscale equipment onboard like a sunroof and wireless charging among others.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine may receive updates like direct injection and a new six-speed manual transmission while the diesel engine could gain a CVT in the top-spec variants. The i-MMD(intelligent Multi-Mode Drive) petrol-hybrid system equipped City is expected to arrive in 2021 to strengthen the range.