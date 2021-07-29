Honda City Now Accepts ‘Ok Google’ Command, Gets Google Assistant

With the introduction of the new Honda Action on Google, the 5th-gen Honda City can now accept Ok Google voice commands

Honda City is on sale in the country in its 5th-gen avatar. Until now, it was sold with Amazon Alexa’s connected car interface. However, the brand has now introduced Google Assistant on the 5th-gen City, making it more tech-worthy than ever. This addition comes as the part of Honda’s Next-Gen Honda Connect that now uses Honda Action on Google.

While the City was already equipped with Amazon Alexa support, the Google Assistant is targeted to give an even more immersive experience to the users. The sedan will now accept the “Ok Google” command and perform a variety of functions. The brand claims, the Google Assistant comes with four added functionalities and over 36 new features on board to offer more convenience to users.

On the same note, Rajesh Goel, SVP & Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India, added, “Consumers are increasingly seeking products and solutions that make their life easier and caters to their on-the-go lifestyle in a seamless manner. As we celebrate the anniversary milestone of our successful 5th-Gen Honda City, we are delighted to introduce a voice-based Google Assistant interface with our Honda Connect platform, which will offer convenience to stay connected with your car while performing daily routine activities.”

The Honda Action on Google will offer multiple voice commands through the Google Assistant. Buyers will be able to use these features via Google Nest or Android/iOS devices. Furthermore, the new Honda Connect suite now comes with valet alert, cost of maintenance analysis, fuel log analysis and more.

The Google Assistant will let the users lock/unlock doors, turn on/off climate control, check vehicle stats, open boot, access tire pressure, and more. It will also come with various GPS-based applications, like geofencing, locating my car, and time fencing. Furthermore, the owners will now be able to check the status of their vehicle’s documentation – RSA, insurance validity, and PUC certificate validity.

Talking of the 5th-gen Honda City’s pricing, it starts at Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and tops out at Rs. 14.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can either opt for a 1.5L NA petrol motor or a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine. The Honda City comes with a 6-speed MT as standard fitment; however, the petrol motor is available with a CVT as well.